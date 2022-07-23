FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NYSE:NVO opened at $114.56 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

