FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

