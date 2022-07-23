FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,830 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

ITW stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

