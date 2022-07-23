FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

