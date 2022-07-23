FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $298.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

