Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RACE. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($257.58) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.30.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

