Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($19.13).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FEVR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.22) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,060 ($36.58) to GBX 900 ($10.76) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,250 ($14.94).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,070 ($12.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($34.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,378.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,755.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,815.79.

In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($119,004.81). In related news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($22,881.05). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($119,004.81). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $12,867,302.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

