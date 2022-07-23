FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 22,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

