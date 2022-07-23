Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 30th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after buying an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $15,869,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after buying an additional 102,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.