Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Wolfe Research

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

