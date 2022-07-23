Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

