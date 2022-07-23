FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,504 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.0 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

