FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $154.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

