FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

