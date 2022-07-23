FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

American Express stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

