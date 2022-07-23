FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 421.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.