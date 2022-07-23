FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

