FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.53.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

