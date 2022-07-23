FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $188.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

