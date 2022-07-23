FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.