FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $508,439.94 and approximately $156.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,294.30 or 1.00036983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

