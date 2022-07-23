FIO Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.93 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,837,151 coins and its circulating supply is 600,924,388 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

