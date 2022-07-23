FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Achieves Market Cap of $30.20 Million

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. FirmaChain has a market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.
FirmaChain Coin Profile
FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 644,464,771 coins and its circulating supply is 490,531,745 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#.
Buying and Selling FirmaChain
