First BanCorp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 117.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

FBP stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

