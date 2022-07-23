First BanCorp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.
First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 117.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.2 %
FBP stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.