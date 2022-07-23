First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. First Busey has set its Q1 guidance at $0.52 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,852,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

