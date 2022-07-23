First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $314,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2,607.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

