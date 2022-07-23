First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

FR stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

