First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $341.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.23%.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,203,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

