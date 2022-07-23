First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

NYSE FRC opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

