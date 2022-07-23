First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.