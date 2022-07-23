Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Redmond Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
