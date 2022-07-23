Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

