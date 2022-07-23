Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

