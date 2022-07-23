Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DFP opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
