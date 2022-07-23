Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DFP opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.