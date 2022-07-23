Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

PFD opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.