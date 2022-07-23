Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

