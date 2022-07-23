Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

FLR opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

