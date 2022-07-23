Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 126,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 360,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. 89,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,036. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

