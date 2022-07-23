Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,390 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

