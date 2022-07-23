Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

