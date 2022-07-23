Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
