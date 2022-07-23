Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,671,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

