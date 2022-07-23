Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Digi International were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

DGII stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $925.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

