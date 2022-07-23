Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.54.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

