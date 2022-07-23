Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.17 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

