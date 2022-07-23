Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.94 Million Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 2.22% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.53. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.