Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.37% of Skyline Champion worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $12,163,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $14,633,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 50.2% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $59.49 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

