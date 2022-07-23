Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE ET opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

