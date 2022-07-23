Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 16,900 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of Plains GP worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.