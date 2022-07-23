Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

